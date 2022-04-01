The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target to $6.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

VLTA stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.