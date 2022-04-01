The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.29.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $330.22. 2,423,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,076. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.70 and a 200-day moving average of $376.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.55 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.