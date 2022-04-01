The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

