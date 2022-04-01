The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $37.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NYSE ENR opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 136.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,923,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 109.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 409,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energizer by 142.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 371,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

