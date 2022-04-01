The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€19.30” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been given a €19.30 ($21.21) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.72% from the company’s previous close.

ENGI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.48 ($18.11).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.93 ($13.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.72. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($16.66).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.