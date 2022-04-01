The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

