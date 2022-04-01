The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

