The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.36. 48,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $117.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.