The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $3.44 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00007539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00136237 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00308754 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,278,952 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.