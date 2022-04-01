The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $37.89. Approximately 7,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 182,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

