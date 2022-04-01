Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.06.

TBPH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $712.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

