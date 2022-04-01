Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.73. 5,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,001. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

