Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.73. 5,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,001. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
