Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,993,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 31,385,385 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 33.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tilray by 13.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tilray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

