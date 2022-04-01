tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Friday, March 11th.

TBLD opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £327.69 million and a P/E ratio of 107.67. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.49.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

