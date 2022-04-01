TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.05.

TJX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.26. 84,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,988. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

