Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,134.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.
