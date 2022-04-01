TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $219.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as low as $189.44 and last traded at $189.45. 7,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 285,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.14.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

