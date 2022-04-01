TotemFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,884.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $623,877.30 and approximately $28,884.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.75 or 0.07247224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,170.36 or 1.00025826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00045622 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars.

