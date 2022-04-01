Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 9,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 14,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Get Town and Country Financial alerts:

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.