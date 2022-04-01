Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 9,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 14,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.
Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
