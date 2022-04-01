TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will post $401.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $432.59 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $404.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $522.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

