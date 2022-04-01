Traders Buy High Volume of Rekor Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,364 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 991% compared to the typical daily volume of 950 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:REKR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 57,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,233. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 478.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

