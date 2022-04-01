Traders Buy Large Volume of Curis Call Options (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 977 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 21,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,523. The stock has a market cap of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

