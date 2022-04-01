Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Increased to GBX 268 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.51) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320.67 ($4.20).

Get Trainline alerts:

LON TRN opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.80. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.