Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Increased to GBX 268 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.51) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320.67 ($4.20).
LON TRN opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.80. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63).
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
