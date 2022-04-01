Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

