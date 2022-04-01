TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.34. 1,120,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 106,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.