TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.