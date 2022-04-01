Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $199.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry in the year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.77.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.00. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $1,193,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.