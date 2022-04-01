Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

