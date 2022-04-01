Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Update

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

TVTX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,296. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

