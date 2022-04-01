Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s current price.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

