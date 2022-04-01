Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Trevena alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trevena by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.