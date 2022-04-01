Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.81.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. Trex has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.