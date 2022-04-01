Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

