Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

