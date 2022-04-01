TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,503. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

