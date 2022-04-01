Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.45. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 101,718 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

