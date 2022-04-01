Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.45. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 101,718 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
