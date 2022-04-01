TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

TSC stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 3,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after buying an additional 1,434,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,844,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

