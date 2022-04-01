TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

TSC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.33. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.02.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

