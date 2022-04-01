Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nextdoor’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 5.99 on Tuesday. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 4.86 and a 52-week high of 18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 5.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.
