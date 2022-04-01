Truist Financial Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $175.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

NYSE:MHK opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after buying an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

