Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

NYSE:TNP remained flat at $$8.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 142,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,094. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.