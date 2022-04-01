Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NYSE:TNP remained flat at $$8.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 142,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,094. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
