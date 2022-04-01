TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Down to $84.04

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.04, but opened at $80.06. TTEC shares last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

