Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.
Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 108,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,344. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $328.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.