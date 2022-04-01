Tufton Capital Management Acquires 490 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,530,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $303.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,048. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.17 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

