Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

