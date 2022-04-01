Tufton Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

IEFA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,460,181 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

