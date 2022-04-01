Tufton Capital Management Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,329 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities accounts for about 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management owned about 0.40% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

NYSE CPK traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $139.80. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.