Tufton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.55. 93,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.33.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.