Tufton Capital Management Sells 543 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $343,774,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 650,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499,532. The stock has a market cap of $531.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

