Tufton Capital Management Sells 737 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 304,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,695,141. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

